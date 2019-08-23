Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China on August 29. The smartphone is expected to debut alongside updated Redmibook 14 variants and Redmi TV. Ahead of its launch, the company has been revealing some of the key features of the device. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased 4,500mAh battery on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The teaser appeared on Weibo, China’s microblogging platform. The teaser comes just hours after a teaser revealed the benchmark performance of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Battery and Benchmarks appear

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to use MediaTek Helio G90T mobile processor. The Antutu benchmark listing revealed that it will be faster than Snapdragon 710 but slower than Huawei Kirin 810 SoC. Now, the company has revealed that there will be a big 4,500mAh battery. There is also a hint at support for gaming accessories. The smartphone is tipped to support high frame rates and liquid colling. The teaser builds on a message from Redmi GM Lu Weibing, who said the device will have a bigger battery.

The Helio G90T from MediaTek features two ARM Cortex A76 cores and six ARM Cortex A55 cores. The processor uses ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU for graphics. The Redmi Note 8 Series has leaked multiple times in the past few days. A live image of the alleged Redmi Note 8 Pro appeared showing the rear panel. It is said to come in green, white and ash color options in China. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will use Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is a new 64-megapixel sensor with large sensor size of 1/1.72-inch.

Both the devices are tipped to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The leaks also indicate Xiaomi will add support for NFC connectivity to these models. Xiaomi has sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 Series and with Redmi Note 8, it is steering towards a performance device. The Redmi Note 8 registrations have already one million units ahead of launch next week.