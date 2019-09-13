Last month, Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch the new Redmi Note 8 series in India. While there is no official launch date yet, the company also mentioned that “certification & testing might take 8 weeks.” So, the Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the latest Redmi Note 8 series by the end of October. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in China.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone to offer a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. With the new Redmi Note 8 Pro device, Xiaomi surprisingly decided to use a MediaTek processor instead of its favorite Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. The handset is expected to launch in India with the same chipset. Now, MediaTek India’s MD Anku Jain has confirmed that the phone will debut in India with its new gaming-centric mobile platform.

“In China, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with MediaTek G90T SoC and the smartphone is selling very well. We expect the same in India,” he said. He also believes that the new Helio G90T SoC will change the whole game for Xiaomi and for MediaTek. “Once the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes out, and users see the great features and performance it delivers I think the mindset will change and the phone will do well in India as well, similar to China,” he said while talking to IndiaToday.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Talking about the rest of the specifications, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch display in China. It has 91.4 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The device also features a 3D curved glass display, and will be available in a new Jade Green color option. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 flaunts a diamond cut grade texture at the back.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. Apart from the 64-megapixel main sensor, the other sensors are the same as the standard version. It also offers support for slow-motion video recording. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone. In China, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price – Chipset Mediatek G90t SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh