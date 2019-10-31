The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to go on sale again on November 6 at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. To recall, a few weeks ago, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 8 series. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It comes in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options.

Besides, the standard Redmi Note 8 phone from Xiaomi will go on sale on November 5. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version will be available for Rs 12,999. This handset comes in Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors. Read on to know more about these Redmi phones.

Redmi Note 8 series specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The standard version is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera while Pro version has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Pro version of the same device comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. In terms of connectivity options, the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi Note 8 Price 14999 9999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 13MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh