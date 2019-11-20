comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

  Published: November 20, 2019 9:03 AM IST
Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for another flash sale today on Amazon India and mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched last month in in three color options in India – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black. Recently, the company added one more color to the lineup in Taiwan called the Deep See Blue. Today, the company is hosting flash sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. It will be held at Amazon India and mi.com at 12:00PM IST. Here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, variants

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It will be available in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  Published Date: November 20, 2019 9:03 AM IST

