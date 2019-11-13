comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

News

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

  • Published: November 13, 2019 9:00 AM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 2

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for another flash sale today on Amazon India and mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched last month in in three color options in India – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black. Last week, the company added one more color to the lineup in Taiwan called the Deep See Blue. Today, the company is hosting flash sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. It will be held at Amazon India and mi.com at 12:00PM IST. Here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, variants

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It will be available in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro, Redmi 8 and 8A now reportedly available in offline stores

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro, Redmi 8 and 8A now reportedly available in offline stores

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review
Review
Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review
Vodafone might exit Indian market over high taxes and recent court ruling

Telecom

Vodafone might exit Indian market over high taxes and recent court ruling

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, sale details

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, sale details

How to access Disney+ in India right now

How To

How to access Disney+ in India right now

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, sale details

Man dies in mobile phone blast in Odisha

This LED bulb from Syska can kill bacteria in your house

Realme 5s could launch in India on November 20

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM
HP Elite Dragonfly ultra-light premium convertible notebook launched in India for Rs 1.5 Lakh

Laptops

HP Elite Dragonfly ultra-light premium convertible notebook launched in India for Rs 1.5 Lakh
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 43-inch panel on sale today: Price, features and more

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 43-inch panel on sale today: Price, features and more
ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite

News

ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro, Redmi 8 and 8A now reportedly available in offline stores

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro, Redmi 8 and 8A now reportedly available in offline stores

हिंदी समाचार

वाले Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, 6,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की फ्लैश सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, 2,667 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

इन 10 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 7 हजार रुपये तक हुई कम

Best Samsung Phone Under Rs. 15,000 : पंद्रह हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में सैमसंग के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Asus 5Z और 6Z की कीमत में हुई 7,000 रुपये तक की कटौती, ये है नई कीमत

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM
Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, sale details

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, sale details
Man dies in mobile phone blast in Odisha

News

Man dies in mobile phone blast in Odisha
This LED bulb from Syska can kill bacteria in your house

News

This LED bulb from Syska can kill bacteria in your house
Realme 5s could launch in India on November 20

News

Realme 5s could launch in India on November 20