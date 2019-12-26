comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today on mi.com at 12PM: Price, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today on mi.com at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in October in India. The smartphone initally came in three color options in the country – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 9:55 AM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 5

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for another flash sale today on company’s own website mi.com today at 12:00PM (12 noon). The Chinese smartphone maker recently offered the device via open sale for a limited period. While the flash sale will take place on mi.com, the limited period open sale is still continued on Amazon India.

Related Stories


The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in October in India. The smartphone initally came in three color options in the country – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black. Recently, Xiaomi added one more color to the lineup called Cosmic Purple. Today, the company is hosting flash sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro on mi.com at 12:00PM IST. Here’s everything you need to know.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, variants

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It will be available in Halo White, Gamma Green, Cosmic Purple and Shadow Black color options.

Realme X2 now available 24x7 in open sale: Price in India, features, specifications and more

Also Read

Realme X2 now available 24x7 in open sale: Price in India, features, specifications and more

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 9:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
News
Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India

Gaming

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

News

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

News

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

How to recharge FASTag account

How To

How to recharge FASTag account

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

News

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details
How to recharge FASTag account

How To

How to recharge FASTag account
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020
How to get FASTag wallet ID and activate it

How To

How to get FASTag wallet ID and activate it

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme X50 5G स्मार्टफोन चीन में 7 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Solar eclipse 2019 Live update, India Timing: सूर्यग्रहण शुरू, यहां क्लिक करके देखें लाइव

Xiaomi ने 1500 रुपये में लॉन्च किया 60W फास्ट चार्जर, जानें डिटेल्स

Pokémon Games on Facebook : फेसबुक पर लॉन्च हुए दो नए Pokémon गेम

News

Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
News
Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

News

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details
Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

News

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020