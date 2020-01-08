comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 8 Pro's new Twilight Orange color will be on sale starting January 9. Xiaomi is expected to launch this color in the Indian market too.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 5:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi recently launched a Deep Sea Blue color variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Now, the Chinese brand has unveiled a Twilight Orange color of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China. The new color variant has a gradient finish with a carrot pink shade fading into light orange color. Interested buyers can get the new color variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro via the company’s official online Chinese storeXiaomi is offering this color with only the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s new Twilight Orange color will be on sale starting January 9. Xiaomi is expected to launch this color in the Indian market too as the Deep Sea Blue color was later launched in India as Electric Blue color. There is no word whether the Twilight Orange version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will make its way to India. This Redmi phone is currently available in India in four colors, including Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 14,999 in India. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 8 in September. The smartphone is the first to feature MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is expected to get MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 early next year. It is the first device from the company to feature Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

There is a 2-megapixel shooter for macro and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, customers get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. It is available in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color variants.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh
  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 5:00 PM IST

