Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has been launched as the successor to Redmi Note 7 Pro in China. The smartphone comes after the company sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 Series globally. While the company plans to launch the device in India in two months time, it is already creating a lot of hype. The device brings a number of changes that make it better in every possible way. Here is look at what is new and different.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications

The big change between the two device comes in terms of performance. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. This is a new octa-core CPU being aimed at gaming-centric smartphones. The Helio G90T uses two ARM Cortex A76 cores and six ARM Cortex A55 cores. It also brings new features such as simultaneous WiFi and 4G use for improved gaming. Other big change comes in the form of larger 4,500mAh battery. This is a bump from the 4,00mAh battery seen on its predecessor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Cameras

Apart from performance, Xiaomi has also updated camera configuration on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It now comes equipped with a quad camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter and is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Xiaomi is using a 20-megapixel shooter which could be same as the one seen on Redmi K20 Series. In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offered 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Other changes

Xiaomi has also tweaked the design with the glass back being curved for a tighter grip. It also comes with larger 6.53-inch LCD display supporting Full HD+ resolution. There is also support for 18W fast charging. It starts at RMB 1,399 in China and we won’t be surprised if it becomes available for Rs 13,999 in India as well.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 13999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Mediatek G90t SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

