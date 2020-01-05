The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A50 are two of the better smartphones in the present sub-Rs 15,000 category in India for comparison. Both Xiaomi and Samsung have a firm grip over the smartphone market in India. But both the companies cater to different segments of the market. While Samsung primarily tends to the mid-segment of the market Xiaomi is more popular among budget consumers. But that does not mean that both the companies have left any stone unturned looking to increase presence in other segments. And these two smartphones are perfect examples for a comparison of the two companies in this price range.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Price in India, colors

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The higher model with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999.

Among the two smartphones the Samsung Galaxy A50 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 19,990. As for the color variants, it is available in Black, White, Blue, Coral.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: chipset, RAM, Storage

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core gaming SoC. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128 storage. The Galaxy A50 is powered by Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC and offers only one storage of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Galaxy A50 smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor while the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Display, design

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch LCD panel and flaunts a premium glass back design, and has a diamond cut grade texture at the rear. The Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and waterdrop notch. It also features a plastic back that is polished to gave it a radiant look.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Battery

The Xiaomi phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. While the Galaxy A50 has a smaller 4,000mAh battery with a 15W adaptive fast charger with the box.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Camera details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a quad-camera setup at the back. The handset features Samsung’s GW1 sensor with 64-megapixel resolution. Here, it is using pixel binning technique and default photos are captured in 16-megapixel resolution. One can also click full-resolution photos using the dedicated 64-megapixel mode in the camera app. Apart from a 64-megapixel sensor, there is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The system also includes a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots. For capturing selfies, the Xiaomi phone has a 20-megapixel front-facing sensor.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A50 on, the other hand, features a triple rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 25-megapixel shooter for the main camera. And it has a wider aperture to allow good amount of light in and Samsung has established itself as a champion of mobile photography. It also has a 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional sensors on the back. The Galaxy A50 has a 25-megapixel front camera.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 16990 14999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh