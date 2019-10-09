Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch on October 16

Xiaomi India MD and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain has just revealed the launch date for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. As per the announcement, the company is planning to launch the device on October 16, 2019. Jain made this announcement towards the end of the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 8 today. As part of the teaser, the company confirmed a number of key aspects that we already know. These include the 64-megapixel primary camera on the back, a quad-camera setup, a gaming-centric SoC, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 launch details

The company has already launched the smartphone in the Chinese market in August. So, we already know the specifications and the design of the device. It is likely that Xiaomi India may launch different RAM and storage combinations in the Indian market. Beyond that, all other specifications of the device will be similar to the Chinese variant. Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display will feature FHD+ resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and HDR content support.

Talking about the processor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with MediaTek Helio G90T. Helio G90T is the latest mid-range flagship SoC from MediaTek. At launch, MediaTek clarified that this SoC will be able to power mid-range gaming smartphones. Xiaomi has also added up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the device, it will be the second device in India to feature the 64-megapixel camera sensor. As reported previously, Realme beat the company to launch with its Realme XT.

Specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price – Chipset Mediatek G90t SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh