Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is getting a new storage variant in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched a 256GB storage variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro in its home market. With this new model, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is now available in four different storage options in China. In total, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in five different variants and four storage options. The 256GB storage variant debuts after the launch of the 8GB + 128GB “World of Warcraft” variant in China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now available in India. It is available for RMB 1,899 (around Rs 19,400) and is priced similar to the “World of Warcraft” variant. There is not much difference in terms of specifications but Xiaomi seems to be expanding options for its customers. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants and we might see Xiaomi launch the model in the coming weeks. The Chinese smartphone maker has not detailed whether it plans to introduce new storage variants in India just yet.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor, which makes it the first smartphone to use the chipset. It comes in four storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage. The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is expected to get MIUI 11 update in the coming days.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also the first smartphone from Xiaomi to feature a 64-megapixel main shooter. It has a quad rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and dual 2-megapixel shooters for macro and depth sensing. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. It is available in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color variants.