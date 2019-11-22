comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 256GB storage launched in China
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China: Price, Specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G90T mobile processor and 64-megapixel main camera.

  • Published: November 22, 2019 10:26 AM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 1

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is getting a new storage variant in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched a 256GB storage variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro in its home market. With this new model, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is now available in four different storage options in China. In total, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in five different variants and four storage options. The 256GB storage variant debuts after the launch of the 8GB + 128GB “World of Warcraft” variant in China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now available in India. It is available for RMB 1,899 (around Rs 19,400) and is priced similar to the “World of Warcraft” variant. There is not much difference in terms of specifications but Xiaomi seems to be expanding options for its customers. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants and we might see Xiaomi launch the model in the coming weeks. The Chinese smartphone maker has not detailed whether it plans to introduce new storage variants in India just yet.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor, which makes it the first smartphone to use the chipset. It comes in four storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage. The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is expected to get MIUI 11 update in the coming days.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also the first smartphone from Xiaomi to feature a 64-megapixel main shooter. It has a quad rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and dual 2-megapixel shooters for macro and depth sensing. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. It is available in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color variants.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns
News
Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns
Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China

ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out

News

ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out

Most Popular

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more

Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China

ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China
Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

News

Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today
Realme X2 Pro: Top 5 alternatives

Top Products

Realme X2 Pro: Top 5 alternatives
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने इस प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी 20 दिन बढ़ाई

Realme X2 Pro की पहली सेल 26 नवंबर को, स्मार्टफोन खरीदने के लिए ऐसे पाएं R-Pass

India vs Bangladesh 2nd डेनाइट टेस्ट मैच पिंक बॉल से दोपहर 1 बजे होगा शुरू, ऐसे मोबाइल, कंप्यूटर पर देखें लाइव मैच

Redmi Note 8 Pro का 8GB RAM और 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Infinix S5 Lite स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे यहां होगी फ्लैश सेल

News

BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more
News
BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more
Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns

News

Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns
Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China
ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out

News

ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out