Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro successors in India. Called Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, the smartphones come with quad cameras, better chipset, larger battery and other upgrades. The Xiaomi phones are set to go on first sale today, and here is all you need to know.

Price in India, availability and offers

The Redmi Note 8 price in India has been set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is set at Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 15,999.

There is also a top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which will set you back by Rs 17,999. Both smartphones will go be available via Amazon India at 12:00PM. Talking about offers, Airtel 4G users can get 1,120GB extra data on Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge. With Rs 249 recharge, users will get 2GB extra daily data, total of 4GB per day. Similarly, with Rs 349 recharge, Airtel users will get 3GB extra data, total of 6GB daily. Besides, regular exchange offers, no cost EMIs and more will be available.

Redmi Note 8 features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch dot notch display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. There are a total of four cameras at the back of the phone, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens.

There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode to offer users a better low-light photography experience. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. It also offers support for features like AI beautify, Portrait mode and AI scene detection.

Furthermore, the smartphone is kept alive by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. With the new Redmi device, you also get a USB Type-C port. The company says that the speakers on the new phone are 40 percent louder – all thanks to Smart PA tech. Moreover, it features a splash-proof and dust-proof design, similar to other Redmi phones.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

It offers a 6.53-inch display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 3D curved glass display and will be available in a new Jade Green color option. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 flaunts a diamond cut grade texture at the back. It is built around a MediaTek G90T gaming chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. Apart from the 64-megapixel main sensor, the other sensors are the same as the standard version. It also offers support for slow-motion video recording. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the phone.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price 14999 9999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 13MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh