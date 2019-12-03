comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro global sales surpass 10 million units in three months
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro global sales surpass 10 million units in three months

News

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 series in China in September. The company claims to have sold one million units in India since launch in October.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has sold 10 million units of Redmi Note 8 series globally. The company recently announced that Redmi Note 8 series sales crossed one million units in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it sold over 10 million Redmi Note 8 series devices globally since launch. Back in October, Xiaomi had announced that Redmi Note 7 sales have surpassed 20 million units globally. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 seems to have reached 10 million sales mark faster.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 sales surpass 10 million units

To recall, Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China in September. In three months, the company has sold 10 million units globally. The smartphones were launched in India in October and have already surpassed 1 million units in terms of sale. The Chinese smartphone maker has been able to sell these many devices despite offering them only via flash sale. With the new Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi is making major changes to its budget smartphone segment. The new devices are a clear answer to increasing competition from Realme, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo in the market.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

In terms of features, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro sport a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Both the devices also support expandable storage and offer dual-SIM connectivity option.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

Also Read

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

For imaging, the Redmi Note 8 offers quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. There is also a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro pack a 4,000 and 4,500mAh battery respectively and support fast charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 12:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
News
Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

News

WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

News

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

News

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units
Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update
Xiaomi launch: Latest product is a flashlight, lamp and power bank in one

News

Xiaomi launch: Latest product is a flashlight, lamp and power bank in one
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

हिंदी समाचार

टैरिफ में बढ़ोतरी के बाद भी Jio के नए प्लान Airtel और Vodafone Idea के मुकाबले 20 पर्सेंट तक होंगे सस्ते!

Airtel ने फिर से लॉन्च किए टॉक टाइम रिचार्ज प्लान, 10 रुपये से होंगे शुरू

PUBG Mobile ने 3 दिसंबर तक चीटर्स और हैकर्स की नई बैन लिस्ट जारी की, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

Samsung ने Galaxy A 2020 के लॉन्च को किया टीज

Flipkart से मंगवाया 27,500 रुपये का कैमरा, शख्स को मिले टाइल्स के टुकड़े

News

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
News
Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

News

WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle
Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

News

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units
Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

News

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos