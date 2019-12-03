Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

Xiaomi has sold 10 million units of Redmi Note 8 series globally. The company recently announced that Redmi Note 8 series sales crossed one million units in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it sold over 10 million Redmi Note 8 series devices globally since launch. Back in October, Xiaomi had announced that Redmi Note 7 sales have surpassed 20 million units globally. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 seems to have reached 10 million sales mark faster.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 sales surpass 10 million units

To recall, Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China in September. In three months, the company has sold 10 million units globally. The smartphones were launched in India in October and have already surpassed 1 million units in terms of sale. The Chinese smartphone maker has been able to sell these many devices despite offering them only via flash sale. With the new Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi is making major changes to its budget smartphone segment. The new devices are a clear answer to increasing competition from Realme, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo in the market.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

In terms of features, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro sport a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Both the devices also support expandable storage and offer dual-SIM connectivity option.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 8 offers quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. There is also a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro pack a 4,000 and 4,500mAh battery respectively and support fast charging.