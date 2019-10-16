Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

After launching the Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 smartphones in India, Xiaomi has now launched two more smartphones in India. The new devices – Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, come with quad cameras, more storage and RAM, along with other features. The highlight feature of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the 64-megapixel quad cameras, whereas the Redmi Note 8 comes with 48-megapixel quad rear cameras. Here is all you need to know.

Price in India, availability

Starting with the Note 8 Pro, the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 15,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration which will set you back by Rs 17,999.

The standard Note 8 version price has been set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Lastly, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration costs Rs 12,999. Both smartphones will go on sale starting October 21 at 12:00PM via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 8 features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch dot notch display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. There are a total of four cameras at the back of the phone, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens.

There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode to offer users a better low-light photography experience. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. It also offers support for features like AI beautify, Portrait mode and AI scene detection.

Furthermore, the smartphone is kept alive by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. With the new Redmi device, you also get a USB Type-C port. The company says that the speakers on the new phone are 40 percent louder – all thanks to Smart PA tech. Moreover, it features a splash-proof and dust-proof design, similar to other Redmi phones.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

It offers a 6.53-inch display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 3D curved glass display and will be available in a new Jade Green color option. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 flaunts a diamond cut grade texture at the back. It is built around a Mediatek G90t gaming chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. Apart from the 64-megapixel main sensor, the other sensors are the same as the standard version. It also offers support for slow-motion video recording. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the phone.