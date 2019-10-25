comscore Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro sale at 12PM: Price, review, specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 series is going on sale for the third time today. Prices for the Redmi Note 8 start from Rs 9,999. Prices for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, start from Rs 14,999.

redmi note 8 pro review 3

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones are going on sale again today in India. This is the third sale, after Xiaomi held the first two sales earlier this week. The Redmi Note 8 sale is kicking off at 12:00PM today, and here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 sale details

Today’s sale is being hosted on Amazon India and mi.com. As the names suggest, the Redmi Note 8 is the more affordable of the two. Its base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors.

Prices for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, start from Rs 14,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM. There are two more variants with 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM, which cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. These models also come with 128GB storage. Color options include Halo White, Gamma Green, and Shadow Black.

Features, specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Price 14999 9999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP 13MP
Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh

