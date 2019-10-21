Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on second sale tomorrow. The new smartphones launched last week went on sale for the first time today. As expected, both the models went out of stock within seconds. Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, noted that the company saw highest ever traffic for the devices. However, the company has not revealed the exact number of units sold during the first sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series Second Sale

The second sale of Redmi Note 8 Series will be held at 12:00PM IST tomorrow. The devices will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Chinese smartphone maker reportedly received 1.5 million interests before the first sale today. The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series: Specifications

With the Redmi Note 8 Series, Xiaomi is once again setting the bar high for budget smartphones. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes in space black, moonlight white and neptune blue colors. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It comes in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color options. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.