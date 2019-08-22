comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series to debut with MediaTek Helio G90T
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series to debut with MediaTek Helio G90T, launch set for August 29
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series to debut with MediaTek Helio G90T, launch set for August 29

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will also feature a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 image sensor. It will be first commercial device to use that sensor ahead of Realme XT launch next month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China on August 29. Ahead of the launch, it has confirmed that these devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. The Helio G90T is the new gaming-centric chipset from MediaTek. At the time of its launch, Xiaomi confirmed that it will be among the first brands to use the mobile platform. The Chinese smartphone maker might use Helio G90 on the Redmi Note 8 and G90T on the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The confirmation came via a Weibo post by MediaTek today. The post comes after Xiaomi confirmed that Redmi Note 8 Series will debut on August 29. The Taiwanese semiconductor company is essentially confirming what we have known all this while. The Redmi Note 8 Series will act as a launch pad for MediaTek’s first gaming-centric chipset. MediaTek announced the Helio G90 series at a launch event in India last month.

Redmi Note 8 Pro real-life photo seen online ahead of official launch

Redmi Note 8 Pro real-life photo seen online ahead of official launch

The leaks so far paint the Redmi Note 8 series to be a major upgrade over its predecessor. It is not only set to get some speed bump but also big camera update. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been confirmed to use Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is the new 64-megapixel sensor that Realme will use on its Realme XT smartphone. The Redmi Note 8 is expected to stick with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. Both the devices are tipped to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi gets certification for two new smartphones, could be the Redmi 8 series

Xiaomi gets certification for two new smartphones, could be the Redmi 8 series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series will also come with NFC connectivity option. This will be a first for Redmi Note 8 series. The NFC support should enable contact less payment options for Chinese users. Lu arriving, GM of Redmi brand, has also confirmed that these devices will feature higher screen-to-body ratio. They are also tipped to feature bigger and more efficient battery. Xiaomi has sold over 20 million Redmi Note 7 smartphones and the next is promising to be better.

