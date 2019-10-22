Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 series will be up for its second sale today on Amazon India and mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro were launched last week in India. Both the smartphones went on sale for the first time yesterday, and got sold out in seconds. Today, the company is hosting another flash sale for the Redmi Note 8 Series. It will be held at Amazon India and mi.com at 12:00PM IST. Here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series: Price in India

The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. It comes in space black, moonlight white and neptune blue colors.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It comes in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.