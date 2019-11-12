comscore Redmi Note 8 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features and other details
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 is set to go on sale in India today at 12:00PM and the price starts from Rs 9,999. Check out the phone's features and other details here.

  • Published: November 12, 2019 9:17 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 5

Photo: Rehan Hooda

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is set to go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. To recall, Xiaomi launched this phone in the month of August. The budget smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. One of the key highlights of the device is the Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Redmi Note 8 will be up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi.com. As for the price, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs 9,999 in India. During the sale, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 8 will be available for Rs 12,999. Read on to know more.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device ships with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. This Redmi phone will get the MIUI 11 update between November 13 and November 29. The company will be selling this phone in three colors, including Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue. Xiaomi is offering this phone in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage option.

Xiaomi foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras could launch soon; patent hints

Also Read

Xiaomi foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras could launch soon; patent hints

There is also a dedicated microSD card slot using which you can expand the internal storage up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The device also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The Redmi Note 8 offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset also supports the face unlock feature. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is also the modern USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

