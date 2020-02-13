comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets January security patch in India | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in India

The Xiaomi Note 8 latest software update is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, is rolling out a new software update for the Redmi Note 8 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not include any new features.

The latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update bumps up the software build version to V11.0.6.0.PCOMIXM with an OTA update size of about 371 MB. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. The smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10 OS update soon, which as per recent rumors, could start to roll out in the second half of the year 2020.

The January 2020 security patch with the new Redmi Note 8 update mainly fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This exploit could have enabled the bypass of user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an issue that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by going to the phone’s Settings section -> About phone -> System update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features, specifications

The Redmi Note 8 smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 12:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 13, 2020 12:25 PM IST

