Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 teased to support 25x zoom, to feature 64MP camera

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro version of the handset has already been confirmed to use Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is the new 64-megapixel sensor, which we might also witness on the upcoming Realme XT phone.

  Published: August 22, 2019 6:17 PM IST
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in China. The Redmi Note 8 launch event will take place on August 29. The company has already revealed that the handset will pack a new MediaTek Helio G90T chipset under the hood. The Pro version of the handset has already been confirmed to use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is the new 64-megapixel sensor, which we might also witness on the upcoming Realme XT phone.

Now, Xiaomi has uploaded a new poster on Weibo, which shows the camera’s ability to retain impressive details at 25x zoom. Furthermore, the device will feature a 64-megapixel camera, and offer up to 9248 x 6936 pixels resolution and support for Remosaic photos. Notably, this resolution is close to two times that of 8K resolution and 17 times that of 2K resolution.

(Photo: Weibo)

“the 64MP photosensitive area is as high as 1/1.7-inch, 34 percent higher than that of the 48MP CMOS,” Gizchina reports. It will be interesting to see just how good the camera is during real-world usage. Not a lot is known about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. Besides, the standard Redmi Note 8 is expected to offer a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. Both the Redmi phones are tipped to launch with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 series will reportedly feature higher screen-to-body ratio. Both the handset are widely rumored to pack a bigger and more efficient battery. The upcoming Redmi series is said to come with NFC connectivity option too. This will be a first for Redmi Note 8 series. Separately, the company has also confirmed that it plans to launch the Redmi Note 8 series in India sometime in Q4, 2019. The Chinese phone maker has sold over 20 million Redmi Note 7 devices and the next is promising to be better.

  Published Date: August 22, 2019 6:17 PM IST

