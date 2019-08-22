Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 teased to support 25x zoom, to feature 64MP camera

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in China. The Redmi Note 8 launch event will take place on August 29. The company has already revealed that the handset will pack a new MediaTek Helio G90T chipset under the hood. The Pro version of the handset has already been confirmed to use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is the new 64-megapixel sensor, which we might also witness on the upcoming Realme XT phone.

Now, Xiaomi has uploaded a new poster on Weibo, which shows the camera’s ability to retain impressive details at 25x zoom. Furthermore, the device will feature a 64-megapixel camera, and offer up to 9248 x 6936 pixels resolution and support for Remosaic photos. Notably, this resolution is close to two times that of 8K resolution and 17 times that of 2K resolution.

“the 64MP photosensitive area is as high as 1/1.7-inch, 34 percent higher than that of the 48MP CMOS,” Gizchina reports. It will be interesting to see just how good the camera is during real-world usage. Not a lot is known about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. Besides, the standard Redmi Note 8 is expected to offer a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. Both the Redmi phones are tipped to launch with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 series will reportedly feature higher screen-to-body ratio. Both the handset are widely rumored to pack a bigger and more efficient battery. The upcoming Redmi series is said to come with NFC connectivity option too. This will be a first for Redmi Note 8 series. Separately, the company has also confirmed that it plans to launch the Redmi Note 8 series in India sometime in Q4, 2019. The Chinese phone maker has sold over 20 million Redmi Note 7 devices and the next is promising to be better.