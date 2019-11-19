comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment right now.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 9:26 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 5

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will go on flash sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. The smartphone was launched alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro in India last month. With the Redmi Note 8 series, the Chinese smartphone maker is making a leap to quad camera setup. While the device has went on sale a couple of times, Xiaomi has not announced how many units it has sold so far.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price and Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 will be available for purchase in two storage variants via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is offering the smartphone in three colors – Space Black, Neptune Blue and Moonlight White. In terms of offers, customers with HDFC Bank Debit Cards will save 10 percent on Amazon India. On Mi.com, customers can get Mi Protect at Rs 799 and up to 1120GB of 4G data from Airtel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review: For those who don't need 64-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review: For those who don't need 64-megapixel camera

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: November 19, 2019 9:26 AM IST

