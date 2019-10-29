Xiaomi is rolling out a small software update for Redmi Note 8 users in India. This new Redmi Note 8 update, doesn’t really bring in any new features. Instead, it focuses on fixing a bug affecting certain users.

The Redmi Note 8 update rolling out carries version number MIUI v10.3.3.0 PCOINXM. It is 188MB in size, so it is recommended you latch onto a steady Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. The update essentially focuses on a fixing a bug that made the sound disappear during voice calls. The changelog doesn’t mention any other change or improvements with this update.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, features, specifications

The Redmi Note 8 launched in India earlier this month, and since then has been available via online sales. The sales have taken place via Amazon India and Xiaomi‘s mi.com. There are two variants available in India. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The top variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from halo white, gamma green, and shadow black color options.

As far as specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The internal memory of the device is also expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel sensor up front.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, there’s a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.