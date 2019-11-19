Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro as the successor to Redmi Note 7 Series in India in October. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has silently introduced a new storage variant of Redmi Note 8. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 was launched in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – in the online channel. It is available for purchase via Xiaomi’s own website and Amazon India. Now, a new media report states that the company has launched a 3GB RAM variant in the offline market. This particular storage variant will not be sold online.

According to 91mobiles, the 3GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 8 comes with 32GB storage. It is said to be exclusive for the offline market. The report, citing retail sources, notes that the smartphone is priced at Rs 9,799. The offline retail price of the variant is Rs 200 cheaper than the online retail price of the 4GB RAM RAM variant. At the launch last month, Xiaomi said that it wants to get rid of 3GB RAM for base model. It is not immediately clear why the company is introducing a 3GB RAM variant, for offline market.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Specifications

Apart from the change in RAM and storage, rest of the hardware specifications remain the same. The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone was initially launched with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The highlight of Redmi Note 8 is the quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a single 13-megapixel selfie camera and a a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 12,999. The smartphone will be available via flash sale at 12 noon today.