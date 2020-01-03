comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM spotted online | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage spotted online

TENAA listing hints at the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 smartphone with 8GB RAM very soon.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8-series smartphones in India, last year on October 16. The company introduced two variants of the Redmi Note 8 smartphone at the launch event. It included the 64GB+4GB, and 128GB+6GB variant. Now, if the latest TENAA listing is anything to go by, there is likely to be a new incoming variant.

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch a 256GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 smartphone. This variant will also come with 8GB of RAM. The TENAA listing further mentions the smartphone with model number M1908C3JE. Apart from the memory configuration, all other features and specifications of the phone remain the same.

The new 256GB storage + 8GB RAM variant pricing is still under wraps. The Redmi Note 8 smartphone in India comes with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999. Xiaomi hasn’t mentioned a launch date for the upgraded version of the Redmi Note 8, but considering its been spotted on TENAA, it shouldn’t be that far along.

Redmi Note 8 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 8 is available in five color options to choose from including, Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black, Nebula Purple, and Cosmic Purple.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It runs MIUI 11 UI based on Android 9 Pie OS and features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor. Paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP dedicated macro and depth sensor camera. On the front, the device has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 12:24 PM IST

