Redmi Note 8T 4GB + 64GB version spotted on Spanish retailer site
Redmi Note 8T 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version spotted on Spanish retailer website

The 4GB + 64GB version of the Redmi Note 8T is listed with a price tag of 199.94 euros (approximately Rs 15,799). Read on to know more about the phone's expected features and specifications.

  Published: October 31, 2019 11:02 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

(Photo credit: Powerplanetonline)

It appears that Xiaomi isn’t done with its latest Redmi Note 8 series just yet as the company is soon expected to launch Redmi Note 8T. Recently, alleged renders of the Note 8T surfaced online. The handset was also spotted on Giztop with a price label of $179. An NCC listing suggests that the upcoming Redmi phone will offer support for NFC, unlike the original Redmi Note 8.

Now, the smartphone has also been spotted on Powerplanetonline, which is a Spanish retailer website, Gizmochina reports. The listing hints that the company could launch this phone in the coming days. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version of the Redmi Note 8T is listed with a price tag of 199.94 euros (approximately Rs 15,799). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T will support 18W charging.

The cited source claims that the Redmi Note 8T features a 6.3-inch display with and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will offer a waterdrop-style notched display, like other budget phones in the market. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The smartphone could draw its power from a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is likely to offer a quad rear camera system. The setup is likely to include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

There could also be a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the phone. However, a few other reports claim that Xiaomi will add a 13-megapixel front camera, similar to the Redmi Note 8. The handset is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. All this suggests that the new Redmi phone will offer almost identical specifications to that of the original Note 8.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Price 14999 9999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP 13MP
Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: October 31, 2019 11:02 AM IST

