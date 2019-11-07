comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T launched: Price, specifications, features and more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T launched: Price, specifications, features and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T offers quad rear camera setup, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, waterdrop notch display and NFC as the big highlights. Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi Note 8T in France from November 13. Here are the complete details and pricing.

  Published: November 7, 2019 10:18 AM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-8T

Xiaomi has officially launched a new version of the Redmi Note 8 for the European market, and it’s called the Redmi Note 8T. The smartphone was up in rumors from quite some time, and the renders were leaked last week. The handset offers quad rear camera setup, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, waterdrop notch display and NFC as the big highlights. Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi Note 8T in France from November 13. Here are the complete details and pricing.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T: Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 8T price starts at 179 Euros (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for European market. The company has also listed two higher variants with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage options on its official website in France for 199 Euros (approximately Rs 15,600) and 249 Euros (approximately Rs 19,600) respectively.

The Redmi Note 8T comes in Starscape Blue, Moonlight White, and Moonshadow Grey color options. It will be made available from November 13 through official mi.com, FNac, Darty, Electro Depot, Auchan, and Mi Home stores. The same will get further available for markets of the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg soon, reports Gadgets360.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T: Specifications and Features

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8T features a 6.3-inch display with and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a waterdrop-style notched display, like the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The smartphone draws its power from a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes in three variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB configuration models.

The handset offfers a quad rear camera system. The setup icludes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the phone. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which is backed by 18W USB Type-C Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. Besides the standard connectivity options, the Redmi Note 8T also supports NFC.

  Published Date: November 7, 2019 10:18 AM IST

