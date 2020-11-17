comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G series expected to launch on Nov 24 | BGR India
Redmi Note 9 5G series launch expected on Nov 24: What to expect

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G on November 24. Here's everything we know about these upcoming Redmi devices.

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring 5G version of its existing Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. A user on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo has now revealed that the 5G version of the Redmi Note 9 series will launch on November 24. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the original Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro in India earlier this year.  Also Read - India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

The Redmi Note 9 5G series is said to launch in China. For now, there’s no point to launch a 5G device in India given the country is yet to be 5G ready. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch of the upcoming Redmi phones. So, take this report with a pinch of salt.  Also Read - Is your Mi, Redmi phone rebooting continuously? Fix coming soon

Past leaks and rumours suggested that the Redmi Note 9 5G series will come packed with MediaTek and Qualcomm processors. The series is expected to include two models as mentioned — Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. It is said that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be called the Redmi Note 9 High Edition while the Redmi Note 9 5G will be launched as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 launch expected soon: Here's what we know so far

The expected price..

A report that surfaced last week revealed that the Standard Edition will launch with a price tag of CNY 1,000, which roughly translates to Rs 11,300) while the High Edition is said to be priced at CNY 1,500, which is roughly around Rs 17,000).

The Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. The Redmi Note 9 Pro India price starts at Rs 12,999. The company also launched Redmi Note 9 Pro Max under the series which starts at Rs 15,999. 

Redmi Note 9 5G series expected specs

Last week the TENAA website revealed some of the key specifications of the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. According to the listing the Redmi Note 9 5G will come with a model number M2007J22C, a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage and triple rear cameras with 48MP primary sensor.

The same listing revealed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with a model number M2007J17C, a bigger 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage and a 108MP primary rear camera sensor.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2020 9:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2020 10:04 AM IST

