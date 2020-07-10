comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 ‘coming soon’ to Amazon India | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 'coming soon' to Amazon India; landing page goes live

This comes just days after the initial report hinted at the launch in the third week of July. Xiaomi is yet to share information regarding the exact launch date of the Redmi Note 9.

  Published: July 10, 2020 2:41 PM IST
Smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently gearing up to launch its much anticipated Redmi Note 9 in India. As part of the preparations, the company has started dropping hints on Twitter and other platforms about the launch. In addition, the company has also posted a dedicated landing page for the upcoming smartphone on Amazon India. This confirms that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 9 on Amazon India along with Mi.com. This new report comes just days after the initial report hinted at the launch in the third week of July. The company is yet to share information regarding the exact launch date of the product. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about ‘Lite Mode’ in MIUI 12; Here is how to get started

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Amazon India launching page live; details

Taking a look at the landing page, we see the same teaser image that we saw on Twitter. This image showcases a pair of hands holding a winning belt with the tag “The Undisputed Champion”. The belt also comes with the label “Redmi Note” on the sides. We also get to see the “Coming soon” message as the in-image text for the teaser. This page highlights the Redmi Note 8 along with the claims about it being the “World’s #1 Selling Android smartphone”. The image also comes with the text, “The Next Championship, Coming Soon”. This likely hints at the unreleased smartphone. The company also highlighted the numbers about sales, service centers, and community members on the page. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specifications

It is worth noting that the company has already launched the Redmi Note 9 in multiple markets outside India. So, we already know the specifications for the device including the design and possible price. However, this does not decrease the expectations of the upcoming smartphone. Note 9 will join the existing lineup of devices available in India including Note 9 Pro and 9 Pro Max. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 India launch teased by Xiaomi: Expected price and all you need to know

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Price
Chipset MTK Helio G85
OS MIUI 11, based on Android 10
Display 6.53″ DotDisplay-2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9
Internal Memory 4GB + 128GB
Rear Camera 48MP AI quad-camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera
Front Camera 13MP In-Display Front Camera
Battery 5020mAh

  Published Date: July 10, 2020 2:41 PM IST

