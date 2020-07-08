Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming to India in coming days

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is likely planning to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. As per the latest information, the company will launch its much-anticipated budget smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. The company has not shared any details regarding the launch of the device in any official capacity. However, the company has launched the device in multiple countries across the globe. This at least paints a much better picture regarding the design and specifications of the unannounced smartphone. The smartphone comes weeks after it launched its first notebook lineup. Let’s check out the latest report regarding the information around the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to India; details

According to MySmartPrice, it seems like the company is planning to launch the Note 9 in coming days. Taking a closer look, the industry sources indicate that the device may launch in the third week of July. It is likely that the smartphone maker may hold a launch event on July 20. This is less than two weeks from now. For some context, the Redmi Note 9 will likely be the successor to the current Note 8. It will also fill a gap in the Redmi lineup with 2020 hardware and design. The device will compete with multiple rivals in the segment from companies including Realme, Motorola, Samsung, Nokia, and more.

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Xiaomi has already launched some devices from its Note 9 series including the Note 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Max. Beyond this, the company is also expected to launch a number of Redmi devices on the lower-end. These anticipated devices will succeed the current crop of devices. These devices include the Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, and even the Redmi 8.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price – Chipset MTK Helio G85 OS MIUI 11, based on Android 10 Display 6.53″ DotDisplay-2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9 Internal Memory 4GB + 128GB Rear Camera 48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera Front Camera 13MP In-Display Front Camera Battery 5020mAh

