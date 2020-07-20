Redmi Note 9, the next smartphone from Xiaomi, is set to launch in India today. After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro series, the company will bring its non-Pro sibling to the market. The smartphone is being dubbed as “Undisputed Champion” ahead of its launch. With Realme expanding its portfolio with Realme C11 and Narzo 10 series, Redmi Note 9 will come as a challenger to the latter. If leaks are anything to go by then Xiaomi is making few tweaks specifically for the Indian market. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Redmi Note 9 India launch: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 made its debut in the global market towards the end of March. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March. However, the complete lockdown in April meant these devices got limited window of sales. This also seems to have helped with delayed launch of the smartphone in India. The launch is scheduled for 12:00PM IST and will be streamed live on Redmi India’s social media platforms. You can also watch the livestream via the YouTube link embedded below. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

According to Canalys, India’s smartphone market declined 48 percent during the second quarter of this year. Xiaomi saw its shipments decline by 48 percent and its market share dropped to 30.9 percent. For Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 9 could fill the volume that it needs in terms of shipments during the third quarter. With Redmi Note 9 Pro, available starting at Rs 13,999 in India, we can expect Redmi Note 9 to be cheaper. We also know that Xiaomi might ditch the 3GB RAM variant and bring the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants instead. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

The Redmi Note 9 is built around a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and has a design similar to that of Redmi Note 9 Pro series. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and quad rear camera setup. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, it is expected to come in two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display. It is on the left hand side of the device.

On the back, there is a main 48-megapixel camera with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also houses a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 will succeed Redmi Note 8 and is likely to start with a sub-Rs 10,000 price point. For Xiaomi, the challenge from Vivo, Oppo and Realme is growing. With Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi will show its first plan for sub-Rs 10,000 price segment and follow up with Redmi 9 series.