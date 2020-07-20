comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today: Livestream details and what to expect
News

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today: Livestream details and what to expect

News

With Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi will compete with Realme Narzo 10A and Vivo Y-series in India.

  • Published: July 20, 2020 8:35 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9, the next smartphone from Xiaomi, is set to launch in India today. After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro series, the company will bring its non-Pro sibling to the market. The smartphone is being dubbed as “Undisputed Champion” ahead of its launch. With Realme expanding its portfolio with Realme C11 and Narzo 10 series, Redmi Note 9 will come as a challenger to the latter. If leaks are anything to go by then Xiaomi is making few tweaks specifically for the Indian market. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Redmi Note 9 India launch: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 made its debut in the global market towards the end of March. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March. However, the complete lockdown in April meant these devices got limited window of sales. This also seems to have helped with delayed launch of the smartphone in India. The launch is scheduled for 12:00PM IST and will be streamed live on Redmi India’s social media platforms. You can also watch the livestream via the YouTube link embedded below. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

According to Canalys, India’s smartphone market declined 48 percent during the second quarter of this year. Xiaomi saw its shipments decline by 48 percent and its market share dropped to 30.9 percent. For Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 9 could fill the volume that it needs in terms of shipments during the third quarter. With Redmi Note 9 Pro, available starting at Rs 13,999 in India, we can expect Redmi Note 9 to be cheaper. We also know that Xiaomi might ditch the 3GB RAM variant and bring the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants instead. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

The Redmi Note 9 is built around a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and has a design similar to that of Redmi Note 9 Pro series. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and quad rear camera setup. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, it is expected to come in two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display. It is on the left hand side of the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 may skip 3GB RAM variant; could launch with 6GB option

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 may skip 3GB RAM variant; could launch with 6GB option

On the back, there is a main 48-megapixel camera with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also houses a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 will succeed Redmi Note 8 and is likely to start with a sub-Rs 10,000 price point. For Xiaomi, the challenge from Vivo, Oppo and Realme is growing. With Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi will show its first plan for sub-Rs 10,000 price segment and follow up with Redmi 9 series.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2020 8:35 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
MIUI 11, based on Android 10
MTK Helio G85
48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Android 9.0
Media Tek Helio G80
13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera
Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
News
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

News

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

News

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

News

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

Gaming

Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

News

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today
Apple Days set to kick off from midnight on Amazon India; deals on iPhone 11, MacBook

Deals

Apple Days set to kick off from midnight on Amazon India; deals on iPhone 11, MacBook
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 may skip 3GB RAM variant; may feature 6GB

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 may skip 3GB RAM variant; may feature 6GB
Best Realme Phone with expandable storage

Top Products

Best Realme Phone with expandable storage
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31s भारत में 64MP क्वॉड रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ 30 July को होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 4 सीरीज और Oppo Watch भारत में इस दिन होगी लॉन्च

Tecno Spark Power 2 आज 6000mAh बैटरी, 16 MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज Flipkart पर, 6GB RAM, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की जानें कीमत

Infinix Hot 9 आज Flipkart पर 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम के साथ सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch
News
OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

News

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today
Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

News

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month
New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

News

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers