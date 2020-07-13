Xiaomi is finally all set to launch the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 phone in India. Earlier this year, the company only launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the country. The new budget phone will be unveiled at 12:00PM. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch will take place on July 20, and will go on sale via Amazon.in. The smartphone is already available in other markets other than India. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers, specifications

So, we know what could be the possible specifications and price of the device. The “Notify Me” page of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is already live on the Amazon India website. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was launched with a price label of $199, which is around Rs 14,900 in India. For the same price, Xiaomi is selling the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $249 (approximately Rs 18,700). The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. So, the price of the new phone is expected to be a little lower in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again: Check specs and other details

Specifications, features

Globally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14: Check features, expected price

The device comes with a quad rear camera. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price – Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 SoC OS MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Display 6.53″ DotDisplay-2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9 Internal Memory 4GB + 128GB Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP In-Display Front Camera Battery 5,020mAh