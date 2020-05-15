comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant launch imminent | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; launch seems imminent

The latest WiFi Alliance certification suggests that the Redmi Note 9 Indian variant might make its debut soon.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10 flagship phone in India to expand its smartphone catalog in the country. Now, the company seems to be working on a standard variant of the Redmi Note smartphone, namely the Redmi Note 9. The device was just spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website with the M2003J15SI model number. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

The latest certification, leaked by Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter, suggests that the model is indeed the Redmi Note 9 Indian variant, and it might make its debut sooner than later. According to the listing, the smartphone will support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac standards on both the 2.4Ghz and the 5GHz frequencies. Along with it, the Wi-Fi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 10 OS and is likely to come out of the box with the company’s new MIUI 12 custom UI skin, GizmoChina reports. Also Read - Xiaomi-branded credit card launched; users get new Xiaomi products each month

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Expected Features and specifications

The rest of the details of the Redmi Note 9 Indian variant are yet to be revealed. However, as per the previous leaks and rumors, the smartphone could come with the quad rear camera setup. The device could flaunt a 6.43-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It is likely to pack a 4,920mAh battery with fast-charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19; Here is everything that we know

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 could feature a punch-hole display design, like the other two phones in the series. The back camera setup can have a 48-megapixel main sensor, while on the front, it could have a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is likely to sport a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood. The company could offer the Redmi Note 9 in three variants, including 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM with 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 9 smartphone with MIUI 12 software. However, its release in India may still not be around the corner due to the country’s lockdown implications.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 7:27 PM IST

