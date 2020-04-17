comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA: Check details
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA: Check details

News

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch the standard Redmi Note 9 to cover the Rs 10,000 price segment. The launch seems imminent as the device has now been spotted on TENAA.

  • Updated: April 17, 2020 5:57 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Last month, Xiaomi surprisingly launched only Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and not the standard Redmi Note 9. However, the company is soon expected to launch the standard version too to cover the Rs 10,000 price segment. The launch seems imminent as the device has now been spotted on TENAA. The same Redmi has already made an appearance on the Chinese 3C certification website.

As per the TENAA listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 could come with a quad rear camera setup. There could be a 6.43-inch IPS LCD display, which is likely to operate at 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is said to pack a 4,920mAh battery. This Redmi smartphone could feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of a side-mounted scanner.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is said to sport a punch-hole display design, similar to the other two phones in the series. As per the images on listing, the cut-out on the front is placed in the upper-left corner. The back camera setup is said to have a 48-megapixel main sensor. The details of the rest of the sensors are still under wraps. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India for Rs 17,999: Check features, availability

Also Read

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India for Rs 17,999: Check features, availability

Xiaomi is believed to add a MediaTek Helio 80 SoC under the hood. The company could offer the Redmi Note 9 three variants, including 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM with 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage. It is likely to offer a microSD card slot, which means you will be able to expand the internal storage of the smartphone. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 soon as the handset has already passed most of the mandatory certifications.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 5:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 17, 2020 5:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian
Entertainment
Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian
Google Stadia gets 5.1 surround sound, on-screen keyboard on web

Gaming

Google Stadia gets 5.1 surround sound, on-screen keyboard on web

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

News

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

Another PS4 game Days Gone may be heading to PC

Gaming

Another PS4 game Days Gone may be heading to PC

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games

Top Products

Best Mobiles under 15000 to play high-end games
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA
Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale

News

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

News

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today
Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

News

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9X Lite स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Huami Amazfit ने COVID -19 से लड़ने के लिए उठाया कदम, तैयार करेगी जॉइंट लैब

OPPO 40W AirVOOC वायरलेस चार्जर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च दो बर्तन साफ करने वाले डिवाइस, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo Y50 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और लॉन्चिंग डेट हुई लीक, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA
Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

News

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking
Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

News

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds
Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

News

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs
Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

News

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone