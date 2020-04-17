Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA: Check details

Last month, Xiaomi surprisingly launched only Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and not the standard Redmi Note 9. However, the company is soon expected to launch the standard version too to cover the Rs 10,000 price segment. The launch seems imminent as the device has now been spotted on TENAA. The same Redmi has already made an appearance on the Chinese 3C certification website.

As per the TENAA listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 could come with a quad rear camera setup. There could be a 6.43-inch IPS LCD display, which is likely to operate at 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is said to pack a 4,920mAh battery. This Redmi smartphone could feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of a side-mounted scanner.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is said to sport a punch-hole display design, similar to the other two phones in the series. As per the images on listing, the cut-out on the front is placed in the upper-left corner. The back camera setup is said to have a 48-megapixel main sensor. The details of the rest of the sensors are still under wraps. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi is believed to add a MediaTek Helio 80 SoC under the hood. The company could offer the Redmi Note 9 three variants, including 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM with 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage. It is likely to offer a microSD card slot, which means you will be able to expand the internal storage of the smartphone. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 soon as the handset has already passed most of the mandatory certifications.