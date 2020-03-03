comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases quad camera, fast charging, and more

The teaser also confirmed the Redmi branding on the back of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. Moving forward other teasers also hinted at good day-to-day and gaming performance with the help of “Best processor”.

  Published: March 3, 2020 5:18 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Smartphone maker Xiaomi recently announced that it is planning to launch its much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 smartphone on March 12. As part of the announcement, the company shared a teaser hinting at the rumored quad rear camera setup. Beyond this, the company did not share more information regarding the smartphone. The company also teased hints are good camera quality and performance. Beyond this, as noted, Xiaomi also added more teasers regarding different aspects of the smartphone on a new landing page. These aspects include the design, charging, performance, and the processor. Let’s have a closer look at the possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 teaser specifications and details

Taking a closer look at the teased specifications, the smartphone will likely feature a glass design on the back along with curved sides. The teaser in question also confirmed the Redmi branding on the back of the smartphone. Moving forward other teasers also hinted at good day-to-day and gaming performance with the help of “Best processor”. In addition, the company also hinted at faster charging with the term “Best charging”. We already know about the quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone after the first launch teaser. We also saw some fake images surfacing online.

In addition, Xiaomi also released a statement canceling the on-ground event for the Redmi Note 9 due to Novel Coronavirus. The company revealed that it will not hold any on-ground event in March. The company had been planning the launch for months but having an online event will reduce the risk of exposure. It is likely that the company may have to cancel more events in case of an increased infection rate.

Redmi Note 9 to launch in India on March 12; Here's what we expect

The company also noted that it is planning to launch devices as part of its Redmi Note 9 lineup in the coming months. As per the rumors, the upcoming smartphones will feature an improved processor, camera setup, and more.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 5:18 PM IST

