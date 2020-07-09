Redmi Note 9 is coming to India soon: Full details here

Xiaomi has officially started teasing the Redmi Note 9 India launch on Twitter. The company was expected to launch the phone in India from quite some time, but now it is official. The tweet posted by Redmi India confirms that the Redmi Note 9 is ‘coming soon’, however, there is no official launch date as yet. Also Read - Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Here's expected price, specifications, features

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 9 at a global launch event online in April. The key highlights of the Note 9 are a 6.5-inch display, quad rear camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery with fast charging support, and more. The company started selling it for starting $199 (roughly Rs 14,900). Read on to find out everything about the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Buds spotted on certification listing, expected alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21

Price, variants

The Redmi Note 9 price starts from $199 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will globally costs $249. It was launched in three colors, including Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey.

Specifications, features

Globally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera.

As far as primary camera setup is concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too.

Story Timeline