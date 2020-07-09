comscore Redmi Note 9 is coming to India soon: Full details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 9 India launch teased by Xiaomi: Expected price and all you need to know
News

Redmi Note 9 India launch teased by Xiaomi: Expected price and all you need to know

News

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 9 at a global launch event online in April. But now it's coming to India.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 3:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 gallery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi has officially started teasing the Redmi Note 9 India launch on Twitter. The company was expected to launch the phone in India from quite some time, but now it is official. The tweet posted by Redmi India confirms that the Redmi Note 9 is ‘coming soon’, however, there is no official launch date as yet. Also Read - Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Here's expected price, specifications, features

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 9 at a global launch event online in April. The key highlights of the Note 9 are a 6.5-inch display, quad rear camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery with fast charging support, and more. The company started selling it for starting $199 (roughly Rs 14,900). Read on to find out everything about the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Buds spotted on certification listing, expected alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21

Price, variants

The Redmi Note 9 price starts from $199 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will globally costs $249. It was launched in three colors, including Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey.

Specifications, features

Globally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera.

As far as primary camera setup is concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 3:29 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
MIUI 11, based on Android 10
MTK Helio G85
48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications
News
iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications
TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player: Check this new app

News

TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player: Check this new app

Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant now at Rs 24,999: Check this limited period offer

Deals

Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant now at Rs 24,999: Check this limited period offer

Poco M2 Pro first sale on july 14: Check top features

Photo Gallery

Poco M2 Pro first sale on july 14: Check top features

Poco M2 Pro first sale on July 14: 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras and other top features

Photo Gallery

Poco M2 Pro first sale on July 14: 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras and other top features

Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Eevrything you need to know

News

Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Eevrything you need to know

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Redmi Note 9 is coming to India soon: Full details here

iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications

TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player: Check this new app

Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Eevrything you need to know

OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; showcase a premium-looking device

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

RedmiBook 14 II laptops launched in 4 storage variants

Laptops

RedmiBook 14 II laptops launched in 4 storage variants
Redmi Note 9 is coming to India soon: Full details here

News

Redmi Note 9 is coming to India soon: Full details here
Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant now at Rs 24,999: Check this limited period offer

Deals

Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant now at Rs 24,999: Check this limited period offer
Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Eevrything you need to know

News

Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Eevrything you need to know
OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; showcase a premium-looking device

News

OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; showcase a premium-looking device

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Z61 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

सेना ने जवानों को Facebook और Instagram अकाउंट समेत 89 ऐप्स को हटाने को कहा

पबजी मोबाइल पर शुरू हुआ नया चैलेंज, 15 मिनट में पाना होगा Chicken Dinner

Amazon और Flipkart को ग्राहकों को बताना होगा किस देश में बना है सामान

Lenovo Legion गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, ROG Phone 3 से होगा मुकाबला

Latest Videos

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

News

Redmi Note 9 is coming to India soon: Full details here
News
Redmi Note 9 is coming to India soon: Full details here
iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications

News

iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications
TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player: Check this new app

News

TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player: Check this new app
Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Eevrything you need to know

News

Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Eevrything you need to know
OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; showcase a premium-looking device

News

OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; showcase a premium-looking device

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers