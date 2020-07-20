Xiaomi today launched its mid-range Redmi Note 9 in India. The Redmi Note 9 will be the base model of the Note 9 series. The series already consists of the Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max. The new Redmi Note 9 will feature slightly toned down mid-range specifications including a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and up to 6GB RAM. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today: Livestream details and what to expect

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is no high-refresh-rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and will be available in two storage variants of 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB. There is a dedicated micro-SD card slot that will take a memory card up to 512GB. Also Read - Xiaomi beta testing MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 7 Pro in India

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

In terms of optics the Redmi Note 9 features a rear quad camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle camera sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the setup. The quad-camera setup is reminiscent to the design of the higher-end Note 9 Pro series. On the front is a 13-megapixel main camera sensor in the top left notch.

The Redmi Note 9 also features a 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. There is also a 22.5W fast charger in the box itself. Further, the 5,020mAh battery on the phone also supports 9W reverse charging. While this should work with all phones, it works best with other Redmi phones, as suggested by Xiaomi.

Other features of the Redmi Note 9 phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the camera module, an IR blaster and TUV Rheinland low blue-light certification.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant The first sale will be on July 24 on Mi.com and Amazon India, as well as offline in Mi stores and other stores.

Story Timeline