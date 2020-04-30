comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched: Price, sale, specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched: Price, sale, specifications, features and more
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched: Price, sale, specifications, features and more

News

The Redmi Note 9 price starts from $199, which is roughly Rs 14,930 in India. Xiaomi will start selling the handset in mid-May.

  • Updated: April 30, 2020 6:38 PM IST
Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone. The key highlights of the newly launched Redmi Note 9 are a 6.5-inch display, quad rear camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery with fast charging support, and more. The company will start selling the handset in mid-May. The Redmi Note 9 price starts from $199 (roughly Rs Rs 14,930). Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9’s specifications, features, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price, specifications, features

Xiaomi will be selling the smartphone in three colors, including Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price starts from $199, which is around Rs 14,930 in India. This price is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will cost users $249, which is around Rs 18,680 in India. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

As far as cameras are concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The latest Redmi smartphone runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 9 in India too, as India is one of the most important markets for the company.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 6:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 30, 2020 6:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
News
WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

News

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

PUBG Mobile: Here how to improve your sniping in the game

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here how to improve your sniping in the game

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications
Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps

Wearables

Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps
Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Smart TVs

Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon
Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

News

Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Infinix Hot 9 Pro जल्द ही होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 5 कैमरा और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस

TikTok एप को अब तक 20 करोड़ बार हुआ डाउनलोड, भारत में सबसे ज्यादा यूजर

बिना इंटरनेट के भी होगी छात्रों की पढ़ाई, DTH पर चलेंगी क्लासेस

Nokia जल्द ही दो नए फीचर फोन लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
News
WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price
Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

News

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications
Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

News

Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service