Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone. The key highlights of the newly launched Redmi Note 9 are a 6.5-inch display, quad rear camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery with fast charging support, and more. The company will start selling the handset in mid-May. The Redmi Note 9 price starts from $199 (roughly Rs Rs 14,930). Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9’s specifications, features, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price, specifications, features

Xiaomi will be selling the smartphone in three colors, including Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price starts from $199, which is around Rs 14,930 in India. This price is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will cost users $249, which is around Rs 18,680 in India. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen.

As far as cameras are concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The latest Redmi smartphone runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 9 in India too, as India is one of the most important markets for the company.