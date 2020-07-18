comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 may skip 3GB RAM variant | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 may skip 3GB RAM variant; could launch with 6GB option

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the device in an online launch event on July 20. In addition, the company has already launched the Redmi Note 9 in other markets around the globe.

  • Published: July 18, 2020 12:51 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently gearing up for the launch of its next smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 9. The company has already revealed some information around the device including the launch date. It is all set to unveil the device in an online launch event on July 20. This device will join existing members of the Note 9 series include Note 9 Pro, and Note 9 Pro Max. It is worth noting that Xiaomi confirmed the Note 9 launch during the launch of other Note 9 devices. In addition, Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 9 in other markets around the globe. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4C launched with color display, heart rate monitor: Price, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 details

The launch of the device in other markets means that we are already aware of the expected specifications. At the same time, some new information regarding the specifications of the Indian version has just surfaced online. According to a report from Gizmochina, it seems like the company will not launch Note 9 with 3GB RAM. For some context, the company launched the device with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage on the global stage. In addition, the company also launched a 4GB RAM variant of the device. So, this likely means that we will directly get the 4GB RAM variant in the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger, quad rear cameras goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

In addition, the report also noted that Xiaomi may also launch a second variant of the device with 6GB RAM. This option will offer more options to users depending on their needs. It is interesting to note that the company did not launch the rumored 6GB RAM variant on the global stage. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch on July 20: Expected specifications and price

The Redmi Note 9 will likely feature a 6.53-inch display with DotDisplay design and FHD+ resolution. It will run on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC along with a quad-camera setup on the back. Buyers will get a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the setup. Last but not the least, the device will also feature a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Best Sellers