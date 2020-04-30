comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

News

Check out how Redmi Note 9 will differ from the Redmi Note 9 Pro series and how to watch the launch live today.

  • Updated: April 30, 2020 9:06 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series

Xiaomi is set to add a new smartphone to the Redmi Note 9 series globally today. After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India, the company is now expected to launch the vanilla Redmi Note 9 today. The Redmi Note 9 will be accompanied by Mi Note 10 during the launch. Ahead of the launch, both the devices have leaked multiple times. Xiaomi has also confirmed their arrival indirectly ahead of the global launch. Also Read - MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Launch: Live stream

The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an online event today where it will announce the new devices. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00PM UTC (or 5.30PM IST) and has the tagline “The Legend Continues. Redmi Note 9 Series is coming”. The launch event will be streamed live on YouTube and Xiaomi‘s social media accounts as well. The teaser hints at Redmi Note 9 being the new device launching today. However, we might see Xiaomi announce global availability for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch alongside Redmi Note 9 series globally on April 30

At the moment, it is not clear which product in the Redmi Note 9 series will debut at the event. Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro as Redmi Note 9S in China. We could see the company launch the Redmi Note 9S globally at the event. We will know more in a matter of a few hours. Amidst pandemic and lockdown in major markets, Xiaomi is not restricting product launch. The event today is significant because it will pave the way for devices coming to Indian market as well. Also Read - Xiaomi set to launch Redmi Note 9 series globally on April 30, could also unveil Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series Launch: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will debut as the toned down version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 9S smartphone. It is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, it is likely to debut with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It will feature a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. It will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and pack a 5,020mAh battery. In China, it is tipped to be called as Redmi 10X and has a suggested price of RMB 1,499 (around Rs 16,000).

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Launch: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED display. Powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, the device is tipped to come with 5,260mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 30W fast charging. On the camera front, the Mi Note 10 Lite will get a 64-megapixel main camera as opposed to the 108-megapixel unit seen on Mi Note 10. It will be aided by an 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel camera and another 2-megapixel shooter. There is no word on the pricing of the smartphone just yet.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 9:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 30, 2020 9:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today
Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

News

Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support

OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today

Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today
MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone

News

MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 9 series and other products globally on April 30

News

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 9 series and other products globally on April 30
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

Redmi Note 9 ( Redmi 10X ), Mi Note 10 Lite आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Apple iPhone 12 की कीमत iPhone 11 से हो सकती है कम

नोकिया के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support
News
WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 hints at multi-device support
OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today
Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API

News

Apple, Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracking API
WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone