Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today

Xiaomi is set to add a new smartphone to the Redmi Note 9 series globally today. After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India, the company is now expected to launch the vanilla Redmi Note 9 today. The Redmi Note 9 will be accompanied by Mi Note 10 during the launch. Ahead of the launch, both the devices have leaked multiple times. Xiaomi has also confirmed their arrival indirectly ahead of the global launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Launch: Live stream

The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an online event today where it will announce the new devices. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00PM UTC (or 5.30PM IST) and has the tagline "The Legend Continues. Redmi Note 9 Series is coming". The launch event will be streamed live on YouTube and Xiaomi's social media accounts as well. The teaser hints at Redmi Note 9 being the new device launching today. However, we might see Xiaomi announce global availability for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

At the moment, it is not clear which product in the Redmi Note 9 series will debut at the event. Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro as Redmi Note 9S in China. We could see the company launch the Redmi Note 9S globally at the event. We will know more in a matter of a few hours. Amidst pandemic and lockdown in major markets, Xiaomi is not restricting product launch. The event today is significant because it will pave the way for devices coming to Indian market as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series Launch: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will debut as the toned down version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 9S smartphone. It is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, it is likely to debut with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It will feature a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. It will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and pack a 5,020mAh battery. In China, it is tipped to be called as Redmi 10X and has a suggested price of RMB 1,499 (around Rs 16,000).

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Launch: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED display. Powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, the device is tipped to come with 5,260mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 30W fast charging. On the camera front, the Mi Note 10 Lite will get a 64-megapixel main camera as opposed to the 108-megapixel unit seen on Mi Note 10. It will be aided by an 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel camera and another 2-megapixel shooter. There is no word on the pricing of the smartphone just yet.