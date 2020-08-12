comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black also has a gradient glossy finish, similar to the other options available globally.

xiaomi-redmi-note-9-onyx-black

Xiaomi has launched a new Onyx Black color variant of the Redmi Note 9 for global markets on Tuesday. The new color has been added to the already available portfolio of White, Grey and Green color options. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black has a gradient glossy finish, similar to the other options available globally. Also Read - Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12; Here is when these Mi and Redmi devices will get the update

In India, Xiaomi launched four color variants of Redmi Note 9 with different naming scheme of Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. There is no information as to whether this variant will also will make it to the market in India or not. Here’s the price, specifications of Redmi Note 9, in case you plan to buy in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro get Android 10 upgrade; everything we know

Pricing and offers

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB will be available at Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999 price is for the 6GB/128GB variant. Xiaomi is selling this smartphone through mi.com and Amazon India, as well as offline in Mi stores and other stores.

Redmi Note 9: Specifications, features

Globally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The new phone features a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel in-display camera.

As far as primary camera setup is concerned, the device comes with a quad rear camera. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera offering a 118-degree field of view. Xiaomi is also updating the macro shooter with a 2-megapixel sensor. The fourth camera in the quad rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too.

