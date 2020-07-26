The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale will take place on July 30 and its price in India starts from Rs 11,999. This will be the second sale of the new device, which will be available via Mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale will also begin on Amazon at 12:00PM. The smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, quad rear cameras, a 5,020mAh battery, and more. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 and more

Redmi Note 9: Price in India, specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price in India is set at Rs 11,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant on Amazon. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will be sold for Rs 13,499. Lastly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration comes with a price label of Rs 14,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Overview

The Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is no high-refresh-rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85. There is a dedicated micro-SD card slot that will take a memory card up to 512GB. The Redmi Note 9 also features a 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. There is also a 22.5W fast charger in the box itself. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9 features a rear quad camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle camera sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the setup. The quad-camera setup is reminiscent of the design of the higher-end Note 9 Pro series. On the front is a 13-megapixel main camera sensor in the top left notch.

Further, the 5,020mAh battery on the phone also supports 9W reverse charging. While this should work with all phones, it works best with other Redmi phones, as suggested by Xiaomi. Other features of the Redmi Note 9 phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the camera module, an IR blaster, and TUV Rheinland low blue-light certification. It runs Android 10 out of the box.