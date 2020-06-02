comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale at 12PM; price starts from Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment in India.

  Published: June 2, 2020 8:42 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 10

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on flash sale today. Since its launch in March, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has emerged as one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. Despite the fact that it was available for a brief period before lockdown, Xiaomi device has shown promise. Since government relaxed lockdown rules, the successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro has been made available for purchase multiple times. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C full specifications leaked ahead of India launch

The Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi goes on sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. During the sale today, customers can get double data benefits with select Airtel plans. There is no additional offer like the previous sales where the device was available with cashback. It is important to note that Redmi Note 9 Pro has gotten expensive due to GST rate hike since its launch. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11; likely to be rebranded RedmiBook 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

In our review, we called the Redmi Note 9 Pro as one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 right now. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display supporting Full HD+ resolution. The display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate as opposed to rivals offering 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. However, we must note that this does not affect the user experience. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with Samsung GM2 sensor. In our review, we observed how this sensor helps capture more details and improve the dynamic range.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched starting at Rs 12,999 but got a price hike due increase in GST rate. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

  Published Date: June 2, 2020 8:42 AM IST

