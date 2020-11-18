Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro devices in India. The company hasn’t officially revealed anything as yet, but a report from Piunikaweb claims that multiple users in India have started to receive it. Earlier, it was reported that Xiaomi will ship the Android 11 for Redmi Note 9 Pro India units in first quarter of 2021, but this new claim has come as a surprise. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G series launch expected on Nov 24: What to expect

As per the report, multiple users on the official MIUI 12 channel on Telegram have reported that the Android 11 update has arrived on their respective Redmi Note 9 Pro devices (via mysmartprice). There is no official changelog provided, but it's been said that it gets 'Stable MIUI based on Android 11'.

To recall, Xiaomi released the MIUI 12 version for Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India in September. It had come with the firmware version V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM, but it was based on the Android 10 operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also 4GB + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 15,999. The top-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999. Apart from online stores, you can also get the device via Mi Home stores, and other partner retail stores. The handset comes in four color options, including Aurora White, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Champagne Gold.

Specifications, features

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.