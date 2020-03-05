Redmi Note 9 Pro appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 9 series in India next week. At the March 12 online launch event, the company is expected to introduce Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones. This will be the biggest launch event from the Chinese smartphone maker in India this year. While the company has managed to keep things under wraps so far, a benchmark listing might have given away more information. Ahead of the launch next week, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench listing, revealing key specifications.

The Geekbench listing of Redmi Note 9 Pro reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The motherboard of the device is codenamed “curtana” and it might be Snapdragon 720G. The device has been benchmarked with 6GB of RAM. It has a single-core score of 569 and multi-core score of 1,755. The benchmark scores seen here are in-line with the score achieved by Realme 6 Pro, which is set to launch in India today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro appears on Geekbench

It should be noted that Realme 6 Pro with model number RMX2061 appeared on benchmark platform with 8GB of RAM. It only scored 1,696 in the multi-core test. There is a possibility that Redmi Note 9 Pro will have even better scores in Geekbench with 8GB RAM variant. The smartphone that appeared on benchmark also runs Android 10 out of the box. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is expected to be joined by a non-Pro version, when they go official on March 12.

To recall, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 720G alongside Snapdragon 460 and 662 in January. The chip is aimed at bringing faster WiFi, GPS and 4G connectivity to mid-range devices. This chipset also supports ISRO’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). If Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 Pro share the same chipset then it will be a real competition. The benchmark listing, however, suggests that Xiaomi has an edge here. We will know more about this competition next week once both devices become official.