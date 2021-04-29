Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro caught fire causing damage beyond repair

As part of yet another incident harmful incident, A Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro/9 Pro Max unit recently caught fire, thus, causing damage that is beyond repair. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets a price hike after a month's launch in India

The owner, Priyanka Pavra, took to Twitter to bring the incident to light and ask for Xiaomi’s assistance. Read on to know what exactly happened. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition now official

Redmi Note 9 unit caught fire

It is revealed that the Xiaomi smartphone, which was purchased by Pavra in December 2020 for her brother, had smoke coming out of it without any reason. To clear the air, it remains unknown as to which Redmi Note 9 phone it is. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

I purchased this phone in the month of December for my younger brother and today few mins back it’s start smoking he was scared and he throw water on it because he already saw to many add about phone blast. @RedmiSupportIN @manukumarjain pic.twitter.com/8yn2Zt9YqR — priyanka pavra (@PriyankaPavra) April 28, 2021

When Pavra’ brother saw this, he was quick enough to control the damage by throwing the phone in the water. The images shared show a totally damaged Redmi Note 9 phone with a burnt back panel and a broken display. Clearly, the device can’t be repaired. Although, the good news is that no one was harmed due to the incident.

Upon seeing the Twitter post, Xiaomi’s customer support responded and conducted some investigations. As per the initial investigations, the blast was caused due to external factors and has been termed as ‘customer-induced damage.’

Xiaomi, in a statement to 91Mobiles, said, “At this stage, our team is investigating this case to determine the cause. Based on our initial investigation, the damage was caused due to external force, and thus, classified under ‘customer induced damage’. We are in touch with the customer to ensure that the matter is resolved at the earliest.”

There’s no word on whether or not Xiaomi will provide any compensation to the concerned party.

Not the first time!

Xiaomi phones have caught fire in the past too. Last year, A Redmi Note 6 Pro caught fire at a local repair shop in Gujarat and was damaged completely.

A similar thing happened to a Redmi Note 7 Pro, following the owner of the phone was given a free unit of the same as compensation by Xiaomi.