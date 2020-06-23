The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will again be available for purchase today. The flash sale will begin at 12:00PM and it will be up for grab via Mi.com and Amazon.in. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. There is no exchange offer listed on the site, but you do get no-cost EMI option. Read on to find out everything about this mobile phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, which will be available for Rs 16,999. To recall, this Redmi Note phone was launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 12,999. But, the handset got a price hike due to increase in GST rate.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.