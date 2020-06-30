Xiaomi and Amazon will again host Redmi Note 9 Pro sale on their respective platforms today. The flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today, as is the case with most phone sales. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India now starts from Rs 13,999. As for the offers, Airtel is offering double data on the recharge of Rs 298/398 and other Airtel thanks benefits. For more details, you can check the company’s Mi.com website.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999. The Chinese company will be selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for the same price. One can also go for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, which will be available for Rs 16,999 via Amazon.in. To recall, this Redmi Note phone made its debut in the country with a starting price of Rs 12,999. But, the new Xiaomi device recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST rate.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications, features

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.