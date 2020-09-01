comscore Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more
Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India recently got increased and now it starts from Rs 13,999.

  Published: September 1, 2020 10:26 AM IST
best xiaomi phone

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will once again go on today on Amazon India and mi.com platforms. The flash sale will take place at 12:00PM (12 noon) on both platforms. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India recently got increased and now it starts from Rs 13,999. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs 13,999. The Chinese company will be selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at this price. One can also go for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, which will be available for Rs 16,999. To recall, this Note 9 Pro phone made its debut in the country with a starting price of Rs 12,999. But, the new Xiaomi device recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST rate. Also Read - Redmi K30 5G could launch in India as OnePlus Nord rival, to be Xiaomi’s first 5G phone in India

As for the offers, Airtel is offering double data with the new handset purchase. Users will have to perform recharges of Rs 298/398, and they will also be eligible for other Airtel thanks benefits. For more details, you can check the company’s mi.com website. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

Specifications, features

With the Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is offering Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor is in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with the Samsung GM2 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Best Sellers