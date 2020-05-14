comscore Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers, specs and more

The Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi goes on sale today at 12:00PM IST (12:00 noon).

  • Published: May 14, 2020 10:16 AM IST

Xiaomi will once again conduct a sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro today at 12:00PM. The smartphone has emerged as one of the best selling device in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. Since its launch in March, the smartphone has seen a lot of interest among consumers. However, it was available only for a limited period due to the lockdown. Also Read - Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core Qualcomm chip and built-in NPU

The Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi goes on sale today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. During the sale today, the smartphone is available with a Rs 1,000 instant discount. The instant discount is applicable on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also get double data benefits with select Airtel plans. The Chinese smartphone resumed sales for its smartphones after the government eased lockdown rules in orange and green zones. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 will come with a 5,000mAh battery: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. We are looking at a 60Hz display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It may not have a 90Hz display like the Realme 6 or 120Hz display like Poco X2. However, it is difficult for a consumer to see that difference. The display also has a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has settled for Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It is available in two different storage options: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It also supports a dedicated storage slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest changes between Redmi Note 9 Pro and its predecessor comes in the camera department. There is now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back with Samsung GM2 sensor.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like its predecessors, the smartphone is also splash proof thanks to the P2i coating. At the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the device also comes with an anti-corrosion layer for internal components. The smartphone comes with support for NavIC, which relies on Indian satellites for navigation. Under the hood, there is a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and compatibility with any PD charger.

Xiaomi is offering the smartphone in two different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched starting at Rs 12,999 but got a price hike due to increase in GST rate. During the sale, it will be available in three different colors: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 10:16 AM IST

